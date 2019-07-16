Several feared dead as building collapses in Jos

ADVERTISEMENT

Three people died when a two-storey building collapsed yesterday in Jos, Plateau State.

The incident occurred around 4pm at Butcher lane in Jos North Local Government Area when labourers were patching cracks from the building.

Six people had so far been evacuated from the debris as of press time.

Residents say the building belonged to popular Jos businessman who owns pharmacy outlets in the city, Alhaji Rufai Nalele.

Nalele was said to be out when the incident occurred but his wife, kids, employees and labourers are feared trapped. “The building was constructed about five years ago using substandard materials, everyone knew there was something wrong with the building,” said Ibrahim Kasim who lives within the neighbourhood. Kasim said there was a pharmacy at the ground floor of the building with many employees trapped.

Disaster Management Coordinator with the Nigeria Red Cross, Hussaini Umaru Zakari confirmed that survivors beneath the debris had made contacts, including Nalele.

