Seven persons die in accident on Osogbo-Ikirun road

No fewer than seven persons died in fatal motor accident along Osogbo -Ikirun road on Saturday evening.

The accident involved a blue Sharon space bus which had eight passengers and a truck belonging to a construction company.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Peter Oke confirmed that only one person survived the accident.

It was learnt that five males and two females who were in the bus died while a female passenger who survived was responding to treatment at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital in Osogbo.

The corpses of the victims were deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

The truck was taken to the State Traffic Office at Dugbe Divisional Police Headquarters in Osogbo.

