7 feared dead in crash of Police Special Forces

By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna 
Seven people are feared dead in a crash involving police special forces along Kaduna-Zaria highway.

It is not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Witnesses say the crash occurred around 4:30pm, close to Jaji Cantonment, when a speeding 18-seater bus carrying kitted and rifled policemen somersaulted

It was also not clear from where they were coming from but they were heading towards Zaria from Kaduna when the accident happened.

“It was a terrible accident because I counted about seven bodies of policemen in the middle of the road. Two were seriously injured while others survived,” a Sharon driver Hassan  said.

Contacted state Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammed Jalige said they have sent teams of policemen to the scene to find out what actually happened.

 

