  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Seven die in road accident in Taraba
ADVERTISEMENT

Seven die in road accident in Taraba

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo Published Date

Seven persons have died in a ghastly motor accident along Jalingo – Iware road, in Taraba state on Tuesday.

Daily Trust gathered that a truck conveying cattle and passengers to Iware market ran into a tricycle (Keke-Napep) killing three people in the Keke-Napep just as four persons died in the truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was further gathered that several other passengers in the truck also sustained injuries.

The injured persons were rushed to Specialists Hospital, Jalingo and Federal Medical Center, Jalingo.

Relations of the victims have besiged the hospitals in Jalingo to identify their love ones, our reporter learnt.

Police spokesperson in the state, DSP David Misal, said the report of the accident is yet to reach his office as at the time of filing this report.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.