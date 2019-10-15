Setting new tone for Ogun constituents

ADVERTISEMENT

Tolu Odebiyi is the Senator representing Ogun West District, whose conducts since elevation has become a point of reference in political leadership. Before he was elected Senator of the Federal Republic, his deeds had always been alluring to constituents, and it is therefore no suprise that as Senator his outing has been splendid.

Only recently, Odebiyi created a new record in empowerment by giving scholarship to 54 deserving students from the five local governments that made up Ogun West, who are in tertiary institutions. The colourful and impressive ceremony held in Ilaro, left so many wondering the manner of political leader who cares so much about the welfare of the underdogs.

Senator Odebiyi’s philanthropy did not start with his new job as senator. For those who know, giving and helping have been an innate part of his personality right from time. What is particularly intriguing about his recent donation is the fact that each of the scholarship awardees takes one hundred thousand naira every year till the end of their tertiary education. This gesture has no doubt set a new tone among the residents of Ogun West District constituency.

Altruistic Odebiyi cares so passionately about the people, particularly in this season of difficult economic situation, so that no student in Ogun West, or elsewhere should be deprived of the right to education on account of the inability of their parents to fund their education.

What is more? The Senator is not stopping at giving yearly financial help, he has taken the game a bit further by equally engaging the government of the federation to support more deserving members of his constituency. And now, he has secured the nod of the federal government to sponsor two students from the district who are interested in pursuing their master and Doctoral degrees.

Senator Tolu Odebiyi, who told the people quite clearly that the yearly concession would be for the next four years, has got constituents pouring praises and prayers on him for this impactful gesture. The praises are coming from all corners, including the Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle who said he his elated with the development.

The Senator is evidently concerned about securing the future of the younger ones by investing in their education. He is doing the gesture to also encourage the students to concentrate on their studies, believing that education remains the bedrock to the success of any nation, hence should be accorded a pride of place.

Femi Salako wrote from Akure.

