Service chiefs must go, Reps insist

The House of Representatives says it maintains its position that the service chiefs must resign or get sacked over the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The spokesman of the house, Benjamin Kalu, while addressing reporters in Abuja at the weekend, said the house had not rescinded its decision.

He said: “You have been in the house. Have you seen anybody raising a motion to rescind the resolution? The resolution of the house has not been rescinded. You know the process of lawmaking and what we do.

“If there is a resolution and the house wants to change it, there is a process. You know that there is a process to change the resolution. Has the house adopted that process?

“So, every resolution taken by the house remains as it is until somebody will raise by a way of motion and being to say, we want to rescind a particular resolution on the matter.

“If that is not done, you cannot accuse the house of caving in. Caving in to what? There is the only one way of caving in, by a way of motion, and we have not done that. So, until we do that, don’t accuse us of that”.

