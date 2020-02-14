Service chiefs’ fate: No idea on Lawan, Gbajabiamila’s discussion with Buhari — Senate

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate says it does not know the outcome of the recent meeting, which Senate President Ahmad Lawan and House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila held with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on the calls by members for the service chiefs’ removal. The spokesman of the Senate, Senator Goddiya Akwasiki, said this while addressing reporters in Abuja yesterday.

He recalled that the Senate had, after its close-door session with the Inspector-General of Police resolved that Lawan and Gbajabiamila go and engage Buhari.

Akwasiki, however stressed that “the outcome of that meeting, nobody knows because it is security. Only they know what they’ve discussed”.

He, however, assured that the Senate was ready to protect lives and properties of Nigerians, “even if it means amending the constitution to guarantee the protection of community policing legally, we’re going to do it..

“Let our people exercise patience. Everybody is in pain on what’s happening in this country,” he said.

He said President Buhari was yet to respond to the National Assembly’s call that service chiefs be fired because of the sensitive nature of security issue.

“Yes, of course a lot of people asked for the sacking of the service chiefs. But in another way, you can’t just say sack these persons because you want to have security in 24 hours. You’ve to be very careful in doing so.”

