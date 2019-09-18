Serial murders: Police directs Rivers hotels to install CCTVs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, has directed all hotels operating in the state to install CCTV cameras at strategic locations in hotels to guide against serial killers targeting female hotel guests in Port Harcourt.

Danduara who spoke Tuesday at a press briefing in Port Harcourt following serial killings of eight females in various hotels in the capitalandenvirons said he has directed the executive members of Nigerian Hotel Association to prevail on their members to install CCTVs in all hotels,guesthouses and motels in the state.

A 9-man task force headed by an assistant commissioner of police has been constituted to ensure hoteliers comply with the directive within a month, following which defaulters will face sanctions.

“We call on all people of good will to rise to the occasion and join the Police as we kick out these monsters,” he said.

The task force has been given the mandate to also enforce strict compliance to check-in and checkout procedures, training hotel staff on security and safety tips, patrol of hotels by the police, especially the Divisional Anti-crime Patrols to engage hoteliers as well as ensuring that swimming pools in hotels have competent lifeguards.

He regretted that despite his directives, some hotels are yet to comply saying that a manager, a desk officer and a receptionist at a hotel where two murders were committed have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Security Council said it was working round the clock to bring an end to the murders of young women and the perpetrators made to face the law.

