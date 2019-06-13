Sergeant-at-Arms block people from NASS lobby

ADVERTISEMENT

Men of the Sergeant-at-Arms, the internal security outfit for the National Assembly, on Thursday prevented persons, including staff, from accessing the lobby, which houses the entrance to the two chambers.

Members of the 9th National Assembly have commenced their first sitting, after their inauguration on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the federal legislature’s staff and other support staff were blocked from accessing the lobby in an attempt to prevent people from having contact with the new lawmakers.

One of the men of the Sergeant-at-Arms, who did not give his name, said they were acting based on the “order from the above.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was learnt that the National Assembly management did not want the lobby to be crowded by people in order not to disturb the newly sworn-in lawmakers.

Our correspondent observed that apart from the lawmakers, only security men such as police, personnel of the DSS and the civil defence as well as some senior management staff were allowed access to the lobby.

No National Assembly official was available for comments as at the time of filing this report.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App