Serena into Auckland final with 43-minute win

Serena Williams thrashed fellow American Amanda Anisimova in just 43 minutes to reach the final of the Auckland International.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, searching for her first title since the 2017 Australian Open, hammered the 18-year-old 6-1 6-1.

Williams, 38, will face Jessica Pegula in the final after the unseeded American overcame Williams’ doubles partner Caroline Wozniacki.

Pegula beat the Dane 3-6 6-4 6-0.

Williams will feature in two finals in one day when she and Wozniacki play in the doubles final on Sunday.

Should the American win either, it will be her first title since becoming a mother.

She played aggressively against 2019 French Open semi-finalist Anisimova, hitting five aces, converting all five of her break points and winning 77% of first serves.

“I knew I was playing a really great player and an even better person and I knew I had to come out serious,” Williams said.

“My daughter’s only two – I tend to be really hard on myself but considering everything, I’m doing pretty good.”

