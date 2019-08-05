SERAP’s allegation against Akpabio false, political – Ekpenyong

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director, De-bongos Media, Barrister Leo Ekpenyong, has said that the allegation of constituency projects diversion against Senator Godswill Akpabio by the Socio Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) is false and politically motivated.

He said that Senator Akpabio has not only accomplished his mandate to justify the confidence reposed in him by his people but expanded the frontiers of benevolence for the positive transformation of Akwa Ibom State.

He rejected SERAP’s recent petition to the Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related offences commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye and the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Godswill Akpabio and Isa Misau over alleged diversion of constituency projects.

He said Akpabio was neither the contractor nor was he involved in the contract execution process.

“The supplies of hospital equipment, provision of solar- powered boreholes, VIP toilets, construction of markets across the 10 local government areas of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial district, donation of skills acquisition/recreational centers are all eloquent expressions of Senator Akpabio’s stellar performance just in four years.

“Shortly after Senator Akpabio’s defection of August 8th 2018, he empowered his constituents with N250, 000 each, and about 450 farmers benefited from this gesture in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN),” he said.

He said that 1, 200 men and women received N100,000 cash gift each for entrepreneurship development of various vocations geared towards poverty alleviation and development of the local economy on June 8, 2019 in a closing ceremony of his exit from the 8th Senate.

“Available documentary evidence in the public domain revealed that the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) saddled with the onerous task and responsibility of ensuring the execution of sustainable socio-economic and infrastructural development of border communities in Nigeria which handled some of Senator Akpabio’s constituency projects.

“In a letter dated July 16th 2019 with reference number BCDA/PDI/CONST/17/139 through its Director in charge of projects development and implementation, Mallam Farouk Maitarure, clarified unequivocally that the contractor had performed the supply of the said hospital equipment in full as contained in the bill of quantities though payment by the Agency is yet to be fully liquidated. Against this background, we frown at SERAP’s orchestrated cheap blackmail and brazen display of infantile mischief,” he added.

