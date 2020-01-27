SERAP wants court to compel Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 govs to publish assets

ADVERTISEMENT

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court, Abuja to order President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the 36 state governors and their deputies to make public details of their assets, as contained in their asset declaration forms submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) since assuming office.

In the suit filed last Friday, SERAP is seeking for an order for leave to apply for judicial review and an order of mandamus to direct and compel the defendants to make public their summary of assets; disclose whether they have had any reason to review and update their asset declarations submitted to the CCB, and if the declarations have been made as constitutionally and statutorily required.

SERAP is also seeking an order to compel President Buhari, Vice-President Osinbajo, and other defendants to disclose whether they have received any confirmation of the verification of their asset declarations by the CCB and to disclose whether they have taken any steps to encourage members of their cabinet to also submit their asset declarations to the CCB, and to make such declarations public.

