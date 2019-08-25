SERAP urges Malami to publish names of corrupt govs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has asked the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to develop and publish registers of corrupt state governors and other high-ranking public officials charged with and convicted of grand corruption since the return of democracy in 1999.

In the letter dated August 23, 2019 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Public registers for high-ranking officials facing corruption charges and those convicted of corruption would be a pivotal moment in the fight against corruption by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and the damage caused by graft to citizens’ human rights and Nigeria’s democratic process.

“SERAP is concerned that corruption is so pervasive across many states and at several levels of governance and has remained a constant feature of Nigeria’s political scene since 1999, turning public service for many into a kind of criminal enterprise. Grand corruption has continued to fuel political violence, deny millions of Nigerians access to clean water, and even the most basic health and education services, and reinforcing police abuses and other widespread patterns of human rights violations.”

SERAP said that the lack of public registers containing detailed information about high-ranking public officials charged with and convicted of corruption since 1999 had “allowed many politicians-often with impunity–to use apparently illicitly acquired wealth to fund political parties, build corrupt patronage networks, thereby preventing fair access to economic and political power, serving to further the wealth and power of ruling elites, and exacerbating inequality.

“Registers would help protect the public from corrupt officials and their collaborators and improve the ideal of representative government, as it would assist the citizens to properly exercise their right to participate in their own government.”

