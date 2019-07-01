SERAP urges Kalu, Goje, Okorocha, others to stop receiving pensions

ADVERTISEMENT

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has urged all former governors now in the Senate to stop collecting pensions from their states.

It also urged them to return pensions already collected to the public treasury.

The SERAP, in a statement yesterday by its Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, advocated the abolition of double emoluments laws for former governors and deputies in their states.

It urged Senate President Ahmed Lawan to sponsor a resolution and prevail on senators to stop double pay for public office holders.

According to the statement, “Double pay for ex-governors amounts to misuse of public funds, as it diverts resources away from support for essential public services, invariably allowing politicians to maintain control over the political and economic resources of their states.”

