SERAP urges EFCC to release Senator Shehu Sani

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, Thursday, asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to forthwith release Senator Shehu Sani from detention.

In a statement on Thursday by Yinka Olomojobi, the SERAP accused the anti-graft agency of violating both the national and international law for detaining the Senator.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should immediately release activist, Senator Shehu Sani detained on allegations of extortion or charge him with a recognizable criminal offence.

“By prolonging his detention without charge or trial, Mr Sani is being treated like a convicted criminal, in violation of national and international law.

“The continued detention of Mr Sani without charge is against the principle of being innocent until proven guilty.

“The right to personal liberty is one of the most central human rights as it is connected to the essential rudiments of an individual’s physical freedom.

“The right to liberty requires that the arrest or detention of an individual must be in accordance to the law.

“The right therefore, protects the individual against the excesses of the government and its agents,” he said.

According to SERAP, the right to personal liberty is essentially a personal freedom in which no government can abridge.

“This right is juxtaposed with other human rights and can be formally traced back to the English Magna Carta of 1215.”

Mr Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly, was arrested on the 31 of December 2019, for alleged extortion of $20,000 (N7.2m), from the owner of ASD Motors, Sani Dauda.

