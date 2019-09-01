SERAP, others sue Senate over proposed N5.5bn cars

  1. Home
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, the BudgIT, Enough is Enough and 6,721 concerned Nigerians have filed a suit asking the Federal High Court to restrain the National Assembly Service Commission from paying N5.550 billion budgeted for purchase of luxury cars for principal members of the ninth Senate.

The suit also seeks to restrain the Senate from collecting the money until the downward review of the amount proposed by the Senate.

In the suit filed last Friday at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi Lagos, the plaintiffs are seeking declaration that the N5.550 billion proposed and budgeted for purchase of those vehicles is in breach of Section 57[4] of the Public Procurement Act 2007, Paragraph 1, Code of Conduct for Public Officers [Fifth Schedule Part 1] of the Constitution.

