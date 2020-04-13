SERAP asks Lawan, Gbajabiamila to surrender N37bn NASS renovation fund

ADVERTISEMENT

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has appealed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to immediately make a public commitment transferring the N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex to each of the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory, Abuja by allocating N1billion each as direct intervention for immediate relief from the COVID-19 trauma to the poor and most vulnerable citizens.

In a letter dated 11 April 2020 and signed by SERAP deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Nigeria is at a crossroad and NASS leaders and members must decide whether to continue to look after themselves and do little for the country’s poorest or make a commitment to redirect the N37 billion to help ameliorate the suffering caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

“While some of the authorities’ responses to COVID-19 across the country may be necessary to stop the spread of the disease and save lives, we are concerned that the prevailing situation has taken its toll on the country’s poorest and most vulnerable people who continue to endure the grimmest of conditions in several states and the FCT.

“The money must be spent now to serve the public good. Spending the N37 billion as proposed would increase the ability of states and FCT authorities to provide COVID-19 reliefs and benefits. It would not cause any budget deficit. But assuming it does, it would be a good deficit, as it would serve the public good.”

SERAP further noted that spending the N37 billion to renovate the National Assembly complex even when COVID-19 is over, would further undermine the social contract in Nigeria, and hurt the poorest and most vulnerable people across the 36 states and the FCT.

“Giving the N37 billion to states and FCT would be in the public interest at this time of national crisis, as it would improve the chances of the country’s poorest and most vulnerable people to live a life of dignity while obeying authorities’ directives to stay at home,” SERAP further affirmed.

SERAP also urged the lawmakers to invite the ICPC, EFCC and the civil society groups to monitor the spending of any redirected fund to the 36 states and FCT, to ensure that they are spent to support the poorest and most vulnerable people, such as pensioners, people living with disabilities (PWDs), and not diverted, stolen or mismanaged.

