September bond auction raises N146.6bn for FG — DMO

By Latifat Opoola

The Debt Management Office says it raised N146.6bn for the N150bn offered for three instruments in the September bond auction which took place yesterday.

The DMO explained that the N146.6bn raised at the auction was through competitive and non-competitive bids.

“The amount allotted to competitive bidders for the three instruments was N100 billion, while the sum of N46.6bn was allotted to non-competitive bidders,” it stated.

It also said it received N207.5bn in subscriptions for the three instruments of five, 10 and  30-year tenors offered.

It said allotments were made to successful bidders at 14.39 per cent for the five-year, 14.43 per cent for the 10-year and 14.64 per cent for the 30-year bonds.

