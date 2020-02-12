Senyie Lulu-Briggs says autopsy reveals late billionaire die of natural causes

ADVERTISEMENT

Widow of late High Chief OB Lulu-Briggs , Dr Senyie OB Lulu-Briggs said that the result of the autopsy carried out on her husband’s body at 37 Military Hospital in Accra, Ghana on July 19, 2019 concluded that he died from natural causes.

Dr Senyie Lulu-Briggs in a press statement she personally signed which was made available to our reporter in Port Harcourt on Wednesday said there was no foul play in the autopsy.

“I give glory, thanks, honor and praise to God Almighty, in whom my family and I trust fully, that my innocence has been confirmed.

“My husband was such a wonderful God-fearing and loving man. He was by God’s grace an accomplished and distinguished elder statesman, business mogul and philanthropist. I loved, adored and cared for him all the years we lived together as one. And I miss him dearly. We all do.

“It is public knowledge that soon after he passed into glory, our family came under a vitriolic attack by our three older sons, Senibo, Dumo and Sofiri. It is my fervent prayer that the resulting false, shameful, satanic lies and rumors regarding the manner of our patriarch’s passing, including the preposterous allegation that I killed him, can now be laid to rest once and for all.

“I want to thank all those family, friends and well-wishers who stood by us through what has been a most harrowing and painful experience. Now more than ever before, I understand the trauma that widows experience in our communities when they lose their husbands and are extremely vulnerable. As a Christian, I have forgiven all those who have maligned me and my family.

“Since my husband peacefully transited to glory my top priority has been to ensure that he is accorded the dignified Christian burial he wanted. There is no justifiable reason why we should not have granted his wish by now,” she stated in the statement.

She called on the members of Briggs family to come together and accord the late Chief a befitting burial.

