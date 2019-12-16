Senators Mark, Ogbeha visit IBB amidst death rumour

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Senate President David Mark on Sunday visited former Military President General Ibrahim Babangida at his Hill Top residence in Minna, Niger State.

The visit is coming on the heels of online reports and rumour of the death of the former military president.

On the former Senate president’s entourage was a former military administrator of Kogi State, Col. Tunde Ogbeha.

They arrived the Minna International Airport at about 2:35pm and were driven in a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Jeep straight to the former military president’s home where they went into a closed door meeting.

Mark and his entourage however left General Babangida’s home at exactly 3:55pm and no journalist was allowed into the house during the visit as security personel at the gate insisted that it was strictly a private visit.

Although details of the visit were not known, sources said the duo, who were among the key “boys” of the former leader, were in Minna to identify with him over his rumoured death.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the former leader, Mr Kassim Afegbua, has described the death rumour as “fake, malicious and untrue”.

“It has become consistent fake news for quite some time now wishing our own IBB, the one we easily refer to as “the last don” of Nigeria politics, dead. The “fake news bill” would be a suitable response to this category of fake news courier,” Afegbua said in a statement circulated on Sunday.

The statement said: “He just started attending to friends and associates who came to see him today, Sunday, 15th December, 2019 right here at his Minna Hilltop mansion. He is full of life and in his characteristic bubbling mood,” he noted.

