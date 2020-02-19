Senators fume over Accountant General’s failure to explain N2.9bn IPPIS funds

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate Panel on Public Account, on Tuesday, fumed over failure of Accountant General of the Federation to present the 2015 Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) details for scrutiny.

The Accountant General, Idris Ahmed, was unavailable to answer an audit query raised against his office by the lawmakers.

However, a director in his office who represented him, Adiro Emmanuel, was unable to answer questions put forward to him by members of the Senate panel.

Mr Emmanuel appealed for more time to get the document from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Angered by the submission, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, lampooned the office of the Accountant General of Federation (AGF) for failure to provide the records on IPPIS.

“So, there is no document for IPPS since 2015. You were issued query three years ago on the same document and up till now, you are yet to present the document,” he said.

The panel adjourned the session and insisted that the document must be made available to the Committee in two weeks.

The panel also asked the Accountant General to make himself available to the panel.

