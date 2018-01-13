Senatorial rerun: Umeh optimistic despite poor turnout

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Central Senatorial District rerun election in Anambra state, Victor Umeh has expressed optimism over his landslide victory at the end of the election.



Umeh who stated this while briefing newsmen after casting his vote at Ward 18, Ifite village, Agulu Uzigbo town hall, Anocha LGA of the state, said the votes from this community was enough to give him victory.

He said he was not surprised at the poor turnout of voters in most of the polling units where the election was conducted in view of the misconception among the electorate that the election might not hold.



Umeh however observed that the report reaching him indicated that the exercise was going on well in the seven local government that make up this senatorial zone.



"Voter apathy is expected because a lot of propaganda have been peddled that this election will not hold.



"I'm happy this election is taking place today, I have casted my vote alongside my wife and daughter and it has been smooth everywhere it is taking place.



"The report am getting is that the election is going on fine in the seven local government that make up this senatorial zone.



"I am also impressed with the turnout of voters in this election, it makes me happy and it shows there us great interest in this process.



"One thing that is certain about this election is that those who doubt the integrity of INEC now know that they have high respect for the rule of law.



"They refused all forms of intimidation and harassment and that is why this election is happening today," he stated.



According to Umeh, those who had prevented the election from holding for more than two years should know that it was not about him, but about doing things the right and proper way.



"They only thing we can do to have enduring democracy is for everybody to subject himself or herself to due process. It is not right for people to circumvent the process.



"By the time the resulrs are collated we will see that the election took place in all the seven local government," he added.



