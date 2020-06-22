Senator Yaroe commissions 5 boreholes in Adamawa communities

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe has commissioned five solar-powered boreholes in communities in Southern Senatorial zone of Adamawa State to meet basic water needs of the populace.

The benefiting communities are: Green village in Numan Local Government Area, Wuro Abba and Jada town in Jada Local Government Area, and Bille in Demsa town of Demsa Local Government Area.

He said two of the boreholes were provided from his personal resources while three came from dividends of his constituency projects.

He said that he has so far invested in water supply, youth empowerment, education, and energy to satisfy the needs of people in his constituency.

