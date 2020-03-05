  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Senator wants Amotekun replicated nationwide
ADVERTISEMENT

Senator wants Amotekun replicated nationwide

By Abdullateef Salau Published Date

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba North) yesterday called for the replication of the southwest security outfit, codenamed Operation Amotekun, across Nigerian communities.

Raising a point of order on the floor on an attack in his senatorial district, he said the need had become imperative because the present security set up is overstretched.

“I want to urge most Nigerian communities that this self-style Amotejun kind of thing must also be reflected in most of our communities because our military is overstretched.

“So we need to evolve a new strategy to confront these people like the Niger people did. Each community must wake up because the situation is assuming a fearful crescendo.”

He urged communities across the country to support the military and other security agencies.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said no day passed without security breach in the country.

“It is our collective responsibility as members of the National Assembly and the Executive to ensure that we address this nagging security challenge that is bedevilling our country,” Lawan said.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.