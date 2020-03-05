Senator wants Amotekun replicated nationwide

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba North) yesterday called for the replication of the southwest security outfit, codenamed Operation Amotekun, across Nigerian communities.

Raising a point of order on the floor on an attack in his senatorial district, he said the need had become imperative because the present security set up is overstretched.

“I want to urge most Nigerian communities that this self-style Amotejun kind of thing must also be reflected in most of our communities because our military is overstretched.

“So we need to evolve a new strategy to confront these people like the Niger people did. Each community must wake up because the situation is assuming a fearful crescendo.”

He urged communities across the country to support the military and other security agencies.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said no day passed without security breach in the country.

“It is our collective responsibility as members of the National Assembly and the Executive to ensure that we address this nagging security challenge that is bedevilling our country,” Lawan said.

