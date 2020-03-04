Senator wants Amotekun replicated across Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba North) on Wednesday called for the replication of Amotekun-style security measure across Nigerian communities.

Raising a point of order on the floor of the Senate on an attack in his senatorial district, the lawmaker said the need has become imperative because the present security set up is overstretched.

He said, “A few days ago, officials of the Federal Ministry of works that were assigned to carry out survey on a road that is supposed to be awarded in my senatorial district had an encounter with bandits. They left Jalingo for my senatorial district to carry out the survey. Fortunately, I had advised that they should have escort of military personnel who obliged our request and went with them to carry out the survey.

“Barely fifteen minutes of drive on Donga/Mararaba road in my senatorial district, they ran into a huge crowd of bandits with bands on their head on motorcycles armed with AK47 rifles.

“On sighting the vehicle of the soldiers they took to their heels with their motorcycles. Two of them abandoned their motorcycles because they were taken unawares by the confrontation.

“The soldiers exchanged gunfire with them and took away the two motorcycles. This has heightened fears among citizens of Taraba State.

“I also want to commend the people and Government of Niger State for the great exploit that the local hunters did some few days ago.

“I want to urge most Nigerian communities that this self-style Amoteun must also be reflected in most of our communities because our military is overstretched.

“So we need to evolve a new strategy to confront these people like the Niger people did. Each community must wake up because the situation is assuming a fearful crescendo.”

He therefore urged communities across the country to support the military and other security agencies.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan said there was no day that passed without security breach in the country.

“It is our collective responsibility as members of the National Assembly and the Executive to ensure that we address this nagging security challenge that is bedevilling our country,” Lawan said.

