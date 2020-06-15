Senator Osinowo’s death should not deter us in defeating COVID-19, says Sanwo-Olu

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed sadness over the sudden death of Senator Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo, representing Lagos East Senatorial District at the Upper Legislative Chamber of the National Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile described Senator Osinowo’s death as a rude shock.

The governor said his death came at a time the government was consolidating on the successes recorded in the fight against COVID-19.

The statement led credence to earlier report that the Senator might have died of COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“The death of Senator Bayo Osinowo is painful.

“He died at a time when we have just begun to consolidate on our successes and see a ray of hope in our fight against the covid-19.

“We must not allow the death of Senator Osinowo to deter us from forging ahead in our quest to finding a lasting solution to the dreaded disease,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said his death came at a time when the State and indeed the entire nation had just started benefiting from his wealth of political and administrative experience.

The Governor said Senator Osinowo’s demise had thrown the State into mourning, urging Lagosians, whose interests the late lawmaker represented at the National Assembly to use his death as a reminder that the battle against the ravaging coronavirus pandemic is far from being won.

“I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman; a loyal party man and committed democrat, with a deep understanding of the state’s social and political landscape.”

“Senator Osinowo was an extremely loyal politician, who started his political journey with the progressives and remained in the fold until his unfortunate exit today”

“There’s no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly his immediate constituents in Kosofe, the Lagos East Senatorial District and the State as a whole.”

The Governor added that the best honour to give the deceased would be for government to speedily achieve a turn around in the State’s health sector by ensuring that no single life is lost on the account of poor health.

“We will continue to give priority attention to our health sector, improve on service delivery, training and other critical areas in the sector so as to ensure that no life is lost due to poor health facilities.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu condoled with the immediate family of the departed, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Senate, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan over what he described as the loss of a “dear colleague”.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App