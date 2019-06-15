Senator Ida and Almakura’s children wed in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The son of Senator Ibrahim Ida, from Katsina and the daughter of Chief of Kwandare, Alhaji Ahmadu Almakura – elder brother of Senator Umaru Almakura, have been wedded on Saturday in a colourful ceremony.

The couple; Muhammad Ibrahim Idda and Amina Ahmadu Almakura were joined by Chief Imam of Gabas Mosque, Kwandere in Lafia Local Government of Nasarawa State, Sheikh Abdullahi Liman.

During the wedding fatiha, the Chief Imam enjoined couples to tolerate each other and always dialogue for their marriages to live long.

Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe represented Governor Abdullahi Sule at the event.

Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Dauda Bage (rtd) represented the bride’s family and Ɗan-Madamin Katsina, Alhaji Sada Usman Usman Nagogo, who was the leader of the delegation, represented the groom’s family on behalf of Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmumini Kabir Usman.

It could be recalled that, on April 23, Emir of Katsina Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman sent a 25-man delegation, headed by Alhaji Usman Usman Nagogo, Dan-Madamin Katsina, to the then Governor of Nasarawa State Senator Umaru Almakura to Nasarawa for the engagement between Amina and Muhammadu.

The event was attended by many dignitaries.

