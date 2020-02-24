Senator Ibrahim to Buhari: Save APC to preserve your legacy

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Abu Ibrahim, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Council for New Nigeria initiative (CNNi) says President Muhammadu Buhari will preserve his legacy after leaving office if he saves the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from disintegration.

The Senator said this when he led the BoT of CNNi, a group formerly known as National Committee for Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) before and during the last general elections to pay a courtesy visit to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He told the President of the importance of solidifying the APC, a political platform he rode on to realise his life time ambition as civilian president of Nigeria.

He also intimated the President on issues relating to economic prosperity for the citizenry, particularly the poor masses of Nigeria, national unity and preservation of his achievements after 2023.

Senator Ibrahim, a former senator from Katsina south, said the general belief in the public is that the Mr President is the key holding APC together.

He, therefore, appealed to Mr President to initiate policies and programmes that would enable the public to appreciate the party a lot more and put the party in preference when it comes to the consideration of post administration achievements in 2023 elections.

The leader of the delegation said “the teeming masses who supported APC and Mr President in the last general elections and trekked miles upon miles are expecting more.”

He said the group was formed to give support to the government of President Buhari to succeed and leave a good legacy behind.

The President, in his remark, thanked the group and aknowledged their efforts in the last 5 years.

