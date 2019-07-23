Senator George Akume: Ministerial nominee from Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator George Akume has been selected as a ministerial nominee by President Muhammdu Buhari,

Akume, who spent his career life as a seasoned administrator in the state’s civil service, was born on December, 27, 1953 and rose to the rank of permanent secretary before becoming a two-time governor of Benue State between 1999 and 2007 when he constitutionally exited the seat for the senate.

He represented the people of Benue North West senatorial district for three consecutive tenures of 12 years during which he was the minority leader of the senate between June, 2011 and June, 2015 but he could not secured the fourth term mandate occasioned by the defeat his All Progressives Congress (APC) suffered at the 2019 polls in the state.

Sequel to his political journey, the ministerial nominee, who hails from Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State, also served as a local council sole administrator of Idah in present day Kogi State during the military era.

The senator had his early beginning at the then Native Authority (NA) Primary School at his birth place between 1960 and 1966 and proceeded to former Government Secondary School, Otobi now Model Science School, Otukpo in Benue State between 1967 and 1971 for his secondary education.

Akume also attended St. Louis College for his Advanced Level in 1972 and thereafter, proceeded to Nigeria’s premier university, the University of Ibadan for his Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology, which he acquired in 1978.

He further obtained a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Labour Relations (MILR) from the same university in 1986 while he attended the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) where he obtained a Certificate in Management in 1988.

