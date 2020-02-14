Senator Douye Diri sworn-in as Bayelsa governor

ADVERTISEMENT

…As police impose dawn to dusk curfew

Senator Douye Diri has been sworn-in as the fifth democratically elected governor of Bayelsa state, alongside his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo at a ceremony inside the government house in Yenagoa.

The swearing in ceremony which was administered by the state Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri was done in a low key ceremony.

The swearing in of Senator Diri followed the Thursday judgement of the Supreme Court which sacked the former governor-elect, Chief David Lyon.

The ceremony was attended by governors of Oyo and Bauchi states, Seyi Makinde and Bala Muhammad respectively, while some members of the national Assembly within and outside the state also attended the ceremony.

In his inaugural speech, Governor Douye Diri described his ascension to power as the handiwork of God, urging PDP members to be magnanimous in victory.

Meanwhile the Police has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Bayelsa state over the violent protest that erupted the state capital and other parts of the state over the Thursday’s Supreme Court Judgement which ousted Lyon and declared Diri as the governor-elect for the State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Uche Anozie in company of other security heads in the state while addressing newsmen in Yenagoa on Friday, said that the curfew will take effect from today, Friday to Sunday, February 16, 2020.

