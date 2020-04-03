Senator condemns bandits’ attack on Sokoto community

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir ( APC-Sokoto), on Friday condemned the bandits’ attack on Sokoto community just as he noted the need to accord a top priority to training, retraining and motivation of security operatives.

He also made case for massive recruitment of qualified youths into the Nigeria Police Force, adding that the military should be withdrawn from performing any internal security duties such as the ongoing fight against banditry, insurgency, kidnapping , cattle rustling and other related security challenges.

“This is because, it is not their responsibility to provide internal security , its not their job, but that of the Police ,” he stated.

He stated this while commenting on the recent bandits’ attack that claimed 22 lives in Gangara village, Sabon Birni Local Government area of Sokoto State .

Senator Gobir said policemen should be fully and adequately deployed to the 774 local government areas in the country .

“Each of the Local Governments should also be provided with no fewer than five Hilux Vans, fully equipped with sirens and other modern communication gadgets,” he stated.

“In the same vein, they should be adequately provided with modern weaponry , ammunition and other related logistics.”

He assured:” At the National Assembly, we will continue to do our best to provide these direly needed funds , their timely release and ensure their proper utilization.”

