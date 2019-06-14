Senator Babayo Gamawa dies in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Deputy National chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Babayo Garba Gamawa is dead.

He died after a brief illness in Bauchi on Friday.

His Spokesperson, Isah Garba Gadau confirmed the death to our reporter on telephone.

“He complained of a slight stomach ache and was taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) where he was admitted. I am heading to his house now, “the spokesperson said.

Senator Gamawa, a former state lawmaker and one time deputy governor of Bauchi State defected to the ruling APC prior to the 2019 general elections after his suspension by the opposition PDP.

