Senate: We’ll kill Hate Speech Bill if…

The Senate yesterday told Nigerians that it would not pass the Hate Speech Bill on one condition.

The National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches Bill 2019 which, among other things, seeks capital punishment (death by hanging) for culprits.

There was outrage across the country on Tuesday after the bill passed first reading in the Senate.

However, the spokesman of the Senate, Godiya Akwashiki, told journalists in Abuja on Wednesday that senators would kill the bill at second reading if they realised that it would create hardship for Nigerians.

Akwashiki said: “We have a process of enacting a law or an Act, either in the State Assembly or the National Assembly and the process is one. A bill is just a proposal before the National Assembly.

“So if it is a bill that will represent the wishes and interests, it would scale second reading. If it is a bill that would create hardship or bring crisis to the people of Nigeria, I want to assure that it will be killed on the floor of the Senate by other senators when it comes for second reading.

“So, I want to urge Nigerians to exercise patience with the Senate because it is not wise or legally right for me to discuss a bill that has not been mentioned for the second time on the floor of the Senate.”

“It is just like you are trying to discuss somebody’s sickness when you have not approached a doctor. I want to urge you to be patient, when the bill comes for second then you will know where the bill is heading.”

