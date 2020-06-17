Senate wants army varsity campuses created in 6 geopolitical zones

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate Committee on Army has asked the Nigerian Army and the National Universities Commission to consider establishing campuses of the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State, in all the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The Senate panel stated this on Tuesday at the public hearing on the establishment of the institution.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Ali Ndume, said the idea would not only guarantee unity but would further help in reducing crime in the various regions.

Speaking with newsmen after the event, Ndume said, “We will consider recommending the establishment of the Nigerian Army University in all the six geopolitical zones in the country.”

On admission process, Ndume said about 80 per cent of the students so far admitted and registered in the university were from other geopolitical zones different from the North East.

The Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the University would benefit all Nigerians regardless of their geopolitical zones.

