Senate urges states to partner NBTI for job creation

The Senate Committee on Science and Technology has urged state governments to partner with the National Board for Technology Incubation to create job opportunities for teeming youth in the country.

The committee made the call when the members led by its chairman, Mrs Uche Ekwunife paid a courtesy visit to Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government set up the Technology Incubation Programme in the 36 states to nurture and grow new and small businesses, products, innovations and entrepreneurs by supporting them through the early stages of development.

Ekwunife stressed the need for enhanced partnership among states, local governments and the agency in nurturing and growing technology-based enterprises for entrepreneurs to develop their businesses.

The senate committee said they were in Enugu for an oversight function in all the NBTI centres in the South East geopolitical zone. (NAN)

