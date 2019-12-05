Senate urges FG to implement Disability Act

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to fully implement the provisions of the Discriminaton against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.

It also urged the Ministry of Works and Housing and other government agencies involved in infrastructure and public buildings to adopt codes and standards that were user friendly to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

The call followed the presentation of a motion sponsored by Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP-Plateau North) during Wednesday’s plenary.

The motion is entitled “International Day of Persons With Disabilities and the State of Persons With Disabilities in Nigeria”.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that every December 3 is celebrated as International Day of Persons With Disabilities.

The observance of the day is intended to promote global awareness and understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well being of PLWDs.

Moving the motion, Gyang said that the observance of the day sought to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration and mainstreaming of disabilities in every aspect of human endeavour.

After a voice vote by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, the resolutions were unanimously adopted by the senators.(NAN)

