Senate tussle: Tribunal upholds Moro’s election

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
A former Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)
Senator Abba Moro

The National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Makurdi on Wednesday upheld the election of Abba Moro as Senator representing Benue South district.

The All Progressives Congress (APC)’s senatorial candidate, Steven Lawani, had earlier dragged Moro of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to the tribunal seeking nullification of the latter’s election and his (Lawani) return as winner of the February 23, 2019 Benue South senatorial district poll.

However, the tribunal headed by Justice A A Adeleye dismissed the petition on all grounds, stressing that the petitioners failed completely to prove his case against reasonable doubts.

The tribunal held that most of the evidence presented by the petitioners was based on “hear say” which was not tenable in law.

Adeleye also averred that the petitioner and his party, APC, equally failed to prove allegation of electoral fraud as all witnesses could not establish non-compliance with electoral regulations.

He added that the petitioners dumped documents on the tribunal without linking it to specific polling units which they complained of in their petition.

