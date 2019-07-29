Senate to screen Saraki, Fashola, 7 others today

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine ministerial nominees would appear before the Senate today for screening. They are Sen. Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Babatunde Fasola (Lagos), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) and Geoffrey Onyema (Enugu).

Others are: Maryam Katagum (Bauchi), Mohammed Mahmoud (Kaduna), Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa) and Goddy Jeddy-Agba (Cross River) and Clement Agba (Edo).

Meanwhile, the Special assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Dr Ita Enang has said that the “take a bow policy” of the nominees was not unusual.

He said the practice is often permitted in several parliaments around the world.

He, therefore, commended members of the 9th Senate for asking what he described as relevant questions from the nominees.

Enang added that “I appreciate the Senate for their dexterity and the intellectual questions they have asked the nominees so far.

“This has indeed raised the bar of the Senate before Nigerians,” he said.

NAN reports that the Senate will clear up the remaining three nominees on Tuesday before proceeding on recess.

The Senate had on Friday screened Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Sen. Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Dr Osagie Ehanire (Edo), Mrs Pauline Tallen (Plateau), Muhammdu Dingyadi (Sokoto), Festus Keyamo (Delta) and Dr Ali Pantami (Gombe).

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, thanked the lawmakers for going through the day-long exercise, which he said was unusual in his twenty years in the parliament.

Senators worked till late hours of the night, while screening the nominees and adjourned by 8:13pm.

Meanwhile, a public affairs analyst, Mr Steve Aluko, has urged Nigerians to set a development and progressive agenda for the incoming ministers to enable them perform optimally when they assume office.

Aluko made the call in an interview on Sunday in Jos, adding that such move would place the country on the path of growth and development. (NAN)

