Senate to partner NCC on copyright matters

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, Senate committee on Judiciary, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on Monday said the Senate will partner with the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) to ensure that owners of copyright get adequate reward for their labour.

The senator stated this at the flagging off ceremony to commemorate the 30th anniversary celebration of the NCC which took place at the Omenka Gallery in Ikoyi, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event which was chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele also had in attendance, Dr. Tonye C. Jaja, chairman of NCC board; Prof. Egerton E. Uvieghara, the pioneer chairman of NCC; representative of the Solicitor General and permanent secretary ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata and Moses Ekpo, deputy governor of Akwa Ibom state and pioneer DG at NCC.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the NCC laws as they stand today need a lot of reform to meet present day realities.

On his part, the Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Mr. John Ohi Asein, said the 30th anniversary was a celebration of the evolving creative Nigerian artists.

He warned pirates to quit piracy and look for legitimate job, adding that after three months, pirates will be fished out and dealt with as there will be a defining moment about the way pirates will be treated.

He said that henceforth, creative artist and copyright owners will be adequately rewarded, adding that things will be better in years ahead.

“Never again will NCC allow pirates to rule the creative industry”, John Asein said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App