Senate to investigate Idiroko/Ipokia killings by Customs

The Senate has directed its Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff to investigate the recent extra-judicial killings of some residents of Idiroko/Ipokia Constituency in Ogun State by men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

A statement by Ezrel Tabiowo, the Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate, said the directive was given after consideration of a motion on the floor during the plenary.

Coming under a point of order, sponsor of the motion, Senator Tolu Odebiyi (APC, Ogun West) said that “since the closure of the country’s land border by the Federal Government, men of the Nigeria Customs Service have been conducting themselves in a very unruly manner and in commando-like style around the Idiroko and Ipokia state constituency.”

According to him, on October 7, 2019, at about 14:00 hrs, some Customs men were alleged to have shot and killed a student of Ojumo Community High School, Ihunbo in Ipokia Local Government Area, while several other students sustained injuries from gunshots.

He added that in another reported incident, men of the NCS drove recklessly with an impounded vehicle in a densely populated market which led to the killing of another student when the driver lost control.

The lawmaker further lamented that an Honourable member representing the area in the State House of Assembly, Sikirat Ajibola, almost lost her life as she was shot at by men of the Nigeria Customs Service while attempting to pacify aggrieved residents following an incident which claimed the life of a student.

He said, “while many of the actions and excesses of the men of Nigeria Customs Service, including the recent killings were not only breaches, they are offences against the state; sadly, there’s yet any report of any of the men or officers involved being reprimanded or brought to book.”

