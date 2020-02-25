  1. Home
Senate to investigate alleged sale of NPA jobs

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu   Published Date
Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Managing Director, Mrs Hadiza Bala-Usman
Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Managing Director, Mrs Hadiza Bala-Usman

The Senate Committee on Federal Character Commission and Inter-Governmental Affairs yesterday said it would soon investigate the alleged sale of appointment letters of the Nigerian Port Authority by the Federal Character Commission.

The committee’s chairman, Senator Danjuma La’ah, told journalists in Abuja that the committee was aware that a man bought the NPA job for N3m.

 

