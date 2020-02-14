  1. Home
Senate summons SGF over N596bn Ecological Fund

By Abdullateef Salau   Published Date
Boss Gida Mustapha
SGF, Boss Gida Mustapha

The Central Bank of Nigeria and the Accountant-General of the Federation yesterday failed to explain to the Senate how N596bn in the Ecological Fund Account was spent from 1999 to 2015.

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts, therefore, summoned the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, over the fund.

The Auditor-General of Federation, Anthony Ayine, had said amounts totalling N596bn were deducted from the Federation Account and transferred to the Ecological Fund between 1999 and December 2015.

The committee chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide however asked the representative of the CBN and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris to explain the details of the Ecological Fund domiciled in the apex bank.

