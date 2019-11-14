Senate summons Customs CG over ban on fuel supply to border towns

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate yesterday summoned the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, over the ban on fuel supply to border communities.

The invitation, according to the Senate, is to work out a viable economic framework/policy that could further mitigate the suffering of the people and communities across the border area.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Senator Akinremi Odebiyi.

The Senate urged the Customs boss to explore the use of modern technological devices in the tracking, management and scheduling of petroleum trucks that undertake business along the border towns.

It also called for a steady supply of petroleum products through the identified suppliers and registered filling stations across all the border towns and communities as a temporary palliative measure.

