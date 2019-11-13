Senate sets up committee to investigate child trafficking

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate on Wednesday set up a committee to conduct an investigative hearing on child trafficking in Nigeria with a view to proffer solutions.

The committee members were drawn from its existing legislative committees including Women Affairs and Youths Development, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

This followed the consideration of a motion sponsored by Senator Barau Jibril (APC, Kano North) during today’s plenary.

Barau noted with serious concerns that “the trafficking of children across the country for the purpose of force adoption, domestic service, prostitution and other forms of exploitative labour is becoming a widespread phenomenon.”

“Some of the children have been rescued by security Agencies and reunited with their parents, but it is estimated that several others are still with their kidnappers,” he said.

He warned that if the trend is not nip in the bud, it may encourage child slavery system across the country, thereby destroying the future generation and negatively affecting the image of Nigeria in the comity of nations.

The Senate, however, implored all agencies that are responsible for curbing and eliminating child trafficking and trafficking-in-persons to be more effective in discharging their duties.

