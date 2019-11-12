Breaking News
Senate seeks to establish agency to check hate speech

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu Published Date

A bill seeking to establish a federal agency to check the spread of hate speech across the country on Tuesday passed first reading at Senate’s plenary.

The bill is titled “National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech.”

The Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, in line with the parliamentary procedure, read the bill at today’s plenary.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Abdullahi Yahaya Sabi (APC, Niger North), is expected to scale second reading any moment from now, our reporter gathered.

