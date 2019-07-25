Senate screens 14 nominees on Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate on Thursday screened 14 nominees out of the 43 sent to it by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the figure is in addition to the 10 screened by the lawmakers, on Wednesday when the exercise began.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those screened include- Sen. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe), Mustapha Shehuri (Borno), Retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (Kano) , Mrs Zuibaru Dada (Niger) and Timipre Slyva (Bayelsa).

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are – Mrs Ramatu Aliyu (Kogi), Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Mohammed Abdullahi (Nassarawa), Sunday Dare (Oyo), Muhammadu Bello (Adamawa), Sen. Chris Ngige (Anambra) and Sadiya Umar-Farouk (Zamfara).

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan announced at the end of Thursday’s screening that eight more would be screened on Friday.

Lawan said those scheduled for Friday included- Goody Jeddy-Agba (Cross River), Dr Osagie Ehanire (Edo), Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa), Hadi Sirika (Kaduna), Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Mrs Paulen Talen (Plateau) and Muhammdu Dingyadi

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App