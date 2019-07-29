Breaking News
Senate resumes ministerial screening with Fashola

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
Senate

The Senate has resumed the screening of the ministerial nominees submitted to it by President Muhammadu Buhari today with Babatunde Raji Fashola from Lagos State.

The screening started around 10:40am. Fashola was the minister of Power, Works and Housing in the last cabinet.

The session is being presided over by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Recall that, last week, a total of 31 out of the 43 nominees were screened. The exercise is expected to be concluded tomorrow.

Others to be screened today are Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Goddy Jedy-Agba-Agba (Cross River), Sulaiman Adamu (Jigawa), Maryam Katagun (Bauchi), Clement Agba (Edo), Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu), Muhammad Mahmoud (Kaduna) and Rauf Aregbesola (Osun).

