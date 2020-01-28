Senate resumes after six weeks recess

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate on Tuesday resumed from its six weeks end-of-year recess

Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, at 10:32am, led the Principal Officers into the chambers, took the official prayers and commenced the day’s proceedings.

The Red Chamber, at 10:34am, moved into an Executive Session.

Today’s plenary is expected to be brief and all parliamentary activities adjourned to Wednesday to honour the demise of a member of the House of Representative, Muhammadu Gawo, representing Garki/Babura Federal Constituency in Jigawa State, who passed away in Dubai during the Christmas break.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday), it is going to be a sober moment for us, the House of Representatives lost a member from Jigawa State,” Lawan had said while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

“So, it is customary that we Honour the late member of the House of Representatives, therefore, the Senate and I believe the House too, will simply suspend all parliamentary activities till Wednesday,” Lawan added.

At as the time of filing this report, the Senate’s executive session is still ongoing.

