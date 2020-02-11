Senate, Reps adjourn plenary to mourn late Ignatius Longjan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate held a brief plenary on Tuesday and adjourned to Wednesday to honour the demise of Senator Ignatius Longjan.

Senator Longjan (APC, Plateau South) died at a Turkish hospital in Abuja on Sunday after a brief illness.

His death came barely two months after the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, from Imo State, in December 2019.

Until his death, Longjan, 75, was the vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism as well as the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Longjan was a deputy governor of Plateau State from 2011 to 2015 during the administration of former Governor David Jang.

The late Longjan was also a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party 2015.

Tuesday’s plenary was adjourned after a motion by the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, who officially announced Longjan’s death.

He asked his colleagues to observe a minute of silence in honour of the late Senator and moved a motion for the adjournment of legislative activities till Wednesday.

Yahaya’s motion was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

The senators after the minute silence adjourned the plenary till Wednesday after a voice vote.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over the plenary, described Longjan’s death as “very painful” and prayed for his soul to rest well.

Omo-Agege hailed Longjan as a politician who have contributed to the development of his people.

“Our hearts are very heavy today. This is, indeed, one loss too many, just as we have been grieving the loss of a dear friend and colleague, Senator Uwajumogu,” he said.

Meanwhile, Omo-Agege announced that the Senate would hold a valedictory session to honour late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, from Imo State, who died in December 2019.

Similarly, the House of Representatives has suspended its plenary to mourn late Senator Ignatius Longjan (APC, Plateau South )

The lawmakers stood down all items on the order paper and adjourned till Wednesday, after a motion by the House majority leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

The House observed a minute silence as respect for the departed soul.

