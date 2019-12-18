Senate rejects visa-on-arrival policy, summons Aregbesola

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate yesterday rejected the visa-on-arrival policy of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it is premature, considering the spate of insecurity in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently announced issuance of visa-on-arrival to all African travellers by January 2020, suspending the requirement that they apply in advance.

Senator Adewunmi Adetunbi, in his motion, said neither the executive nor a member of the National Assembly had yet submitted a bill for domestication of the said African Continental Free Trade Agreement which is a necessary prerequisite before the policy’s implementation.

Minority Leader Eyinnaya Abaribe said that a lot of Nigerians were worried about the policy because of the spate of insecurity in the country.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the Attorney-General of the Federation should forward treaties signed by Nigeria to the National Assembly in order to give them the required legal backing.

The Senate summoned the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service to appear before its committee on Interior, Judiciary and Legal matters for explanations on the legality, logistics and constitutional issues available and required for compliance before the implementation of the policy.

